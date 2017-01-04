Quick one pan spinach dinner recipe

Eating healthy in the new year is always a challenge but luckily the chefs from Farm to Fresh catering were here to help us out! try this delicious one pan Indian food recipe and you'll be feeling fab!

One- Pot Spinach Dal

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. high heat oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 yellow onion, diced

2 jalapeños, cored and diced

2 inches fresh ginger, peeled & minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp coriander

1/4 tsp cayenne

1 tsp salt

1 (15 ounce) can of diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup yellow split peas, soaked in water*

3 and 1/2 cups water

10 ounces spinach leaves, roughly chopped

fresh cilantro for topping

Tandoor Chef Tandoori Naan and brown basmati rice for serving

Directions:

1. In a large pot, warm the oil over medium-high heat. Being careful to stand back as the oil will likely splatter, add the cumin and mustard seeds and allow to cook until they start to crackle and change color, for 10-15 seconds.

2. Add the diced onion, jalapeños, fresh ginger, and garlic along with the turmeric, coriander, cayenne and salt then stir together. Pour in the drained diced tomatoes and continue to cook over medium-high heat until they start to break down, for about 10 minutes. Mash them with the back of a spoon until they are macerated.

3. Stir in the presoaked split peas with 3 and 1/2 cups water then bring to a boil. Reduce to a low boil and allow to cook until the peas are soft enough to mash, for about 30 minutes. This may take longer depending on how old the peas are. Add more hot water as needed until they are thoroughly cooked. Use a spoon or a whisk to mash the peas.

4. Add the spinach to the pot and cook until it starts to wilt, for about 5 minutes. Serve warm with Tandoor Chef Tandoori Naan, brown basmati rice, and fresh cilantro then enjoy!

*Pick out any hard pieces then soak the peas in a large bowl covered with a few inches of water for at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Drain and rinse before adding to the pot.

Enjoy!

