Quick, healthy recipe to help reverse Diabetes

Shrimp Stir Fry (courtesy Pond5)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Did you know a diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes can be reversed with a holistic lifestyle instead of medication? Part of that means making simple changes to your diet. This shrimp stir fry is low on sugar, but high on flavor!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce (use Tamari for gluten allergies)

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1/4 cup vegetable broth

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

3 tsp ginger (finely chopped)- divided

2 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

1 lb extra large shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp peanut oil (or canola if allergic)- divided

1/2 lb snow peas (strings removed)

1/4 lb sugar snap peas (stems snapped off, strings removed)

1/4 cup green peas

Instructions:

Make a ginger-soy glaze by combining the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of the broth, and 2 teaspoons of the ginger in a small bowl. Set aside.

Toss the shrimp with the salt and sugar in a bowl. Heat a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add 1 tablespoon of peanut oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, until pink (2-3 minutes). Transfer shrimp to a plate and cover to keep warm.

Add the remaining tablespoon of peanut oil to the pan. Add the snow peas, sugar snap peas, and green peas. Stir frequently for 2 minutes. Move the veggies to the sides of the pan and add the garlic and remaining ginger to the center. Stir and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Combine with the veggies. Add the remaining broth and simmer until peas are tender (2 more minutes).

Return the shrimp to the pan. Add the soy-ginger glaze and toss to combine. Cover the skillet and cook for 2 additional minutes. Serve immediately.

Interested in more healthy recipes to reverse Type 2 Diabetes? Register for the Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC Diabetes reversal seminar! The team of medical professionals can create a customized program to help you reach your 2017 wellness goals.

This article is sponsored by Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC.

(© 2017 WUSA)