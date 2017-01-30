Puppy Bowl 2017

Animal Planet's 13th annual Puppy Bowl is right around the corner! Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm, 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations throughout the country are divided between Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

These furry friends will be competing for the Lombarki trophy which is a plush fire hydrant complete with a plush football atop of it, courtesy of Petco. With the help of DNA testing conducted by Embark, these four-legged athletes go beyond fur deep to find out what they are really made of and use it to their advantage.

This year also features special needs - Doobert (hearing impaired), Lucky (three legged), and Winston (hearing and sight impaired). As tradition follows, when the puppies take their break, the viewers are treated to a kitty half time show a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing "Puparazzi" to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kitten.

From its inception in 2005, the canine counterpart to the Super Bowl is narrated by sportscaster Scott Graham, who is best known for his play-by-play broadcasts of the Philadelphia Phillies.

With all this adorableness on screen, be sure to remember that these animals need a home. Learn more about Puppy Bowl XIII and how to adopt the participating puppies on the Animal Planet adoption page.

