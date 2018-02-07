If breakfast isn’t already your favorite meal of the day, maybe this recipe from Hay Adams Hotel will change your mind!

Avocado Tartine with Pickled Cauliflower

For tartine:

4 slice whole grain bread, toasted (1.5 oz)

2 (Haas) avocados

1 vine tomato

4 large egg

1 lime

1 oz of Italian parsley

kosher salt and black pepper to taste

¼ of cauliflower,

¼ of purple cauliflower (optional)



For pickling liquid:

2 ½ cups of distilled vinegar

3 cups of water

5 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of yellow mustard seed

½ teaspoon of hot pepper flakes



Tartine:

Mash the avocado in a small bowl with lime and season with salt and pepper.

Diced tomato, chop parsley then add on to the avocado



Poached egg:

Heat the water: Add enough water to come 1 inch up the side of a narrow, deep 2-quart saucier.

Add 2 teaspoons white vinegar and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Meanwhile, crack 1 very fresh cold large egg into a custard cup or small ramekin.

Use the handle of a spatula or spoon to quickly stir the water in one direction until it's all smoothly spinning around.



Pickled cauliflower:

Bring pickling-liquid all your ingredients to boil in a saucepan over moderate heat

Stir until is dissolved, then add your cauliflower fleuret

Remove from the stove, then leave it to cool.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2018 WUSA-TV