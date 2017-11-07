WUSA
Prince George's County's 2nd annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive

November 07, 2017

If you are looking for ways to make a positive impact this holiday season, Prince George's County's Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative (TNI) Team is hosting its Annual Stuff-a-Truck food drive!
 
 
 
Stuff-a-Truck is an opportunity to help local families in need by donating canned goods and non-perishable food items. 
 
Items being collected, include:  canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, rice and pasta.  Perishables such as baked goods, raw meats and vegetables will not be accepted.
 
Donate to the Stuff-A-Truck Food Drive:
 
Saturday, November 11:  9am - 2pm
Largo Plaza Shopping Center (parking lot near Giant)
10500 Campus Way South
Upper Marlboro, MD  20774
 
For more information call (301) 952-4690.
 
