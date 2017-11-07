Prince George's County's 2nd annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive

If you are looking for ways to make a positive impact this holiday season, Prince George's County's Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative (TNI) Team is hosting its Annual Stuff-a-Truck food drive!

Stuff-a-Truck is an opportunity to help local families in need by donating canned goods and non-perishable food items.

Items being collected, include: canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, rice and pasta. Perishables such as baked goods, raw meats and vegetables will not be accepted.

Donate to the Stuff-A-Truck Food Drive: