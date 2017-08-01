Prince George's County Public Schools collecting 10,000 backpacks for children in need

Meaghan visits the Fairmont Bus Lot in Prince George's County where volunteers are collecting school supplies and filling backpacks for children in need. There will be a National Night Out 'Stuff-a-Bus' events and two more planned for Aug. 5 and 12.

WUSA 12:21 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

