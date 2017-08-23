Popular Indian street food recipe from Masala Art

Bhelpuri is very popular street food in India This is low fat nutritious delicious puffed rice appetizer in India and Masala Art is here to show us how to make it!
1. Puffed rice (kurmura/murmura) - 3 cup
2. Nylon sev- 1 cup
3. Roasted masala chana dal- 1/2 cup
4. Roasted peanut -1/2 cup
5. Puris crisp 10-12
6. Onion - one big chopped
7. Potatoes - two chopped
8. Green chillies -five medium. Fine chop
9. Tomato - one big chopped
10. Mango-- half cup
11. Tamarind chutney -four tablespoons
12. Green chutney - two tablespoons
13. Lemon juice - To taste
14. Cilantro mint green chilli for chutney
Chat masala- one teaspoon
How to Make It
1. Mix the puffed rice, peanuts, potato, onion, tomato, coriander and green chilies together in a large bowl.
2. Add the tamarind chutney or mint coriander green chutney according to your own taste preferences (that's the beauty of Bhelpuri)!
3. Mix the entire contents of the bowl well.
4. Garnish with plenty of sev and papdi. Serve and eat immediately.
