WUSA
Close

Popular Indian street food recipe from Masala Art

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 7:25 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

Bhelpuri is very popular street food in India This is low fat nutritious delicious puffed rice appetizer in India and Masala Art is here to show us how to make it! 
 
1.      Puffed rice (kurmura/murmura) - 3 cup 
2.      Nylon sev- 1 cup
3.      Roasted masala chana dal- 1/2 cup
4.      Roasted peanut -1/2 cup
5.      Puris crisp 10-12
6.      Onion - one big chopped 
7.      Potatoes - two chopped
8.      Green chillies -five medium. Fine chop
9.      Tomato - one big chopped 
10.  Mango-- half cup
11.  Tamarind chutney  -four tablespoons 
12.  Green chutney        -  two tablespoons 
13.  Lemon juice            -    To taste
14.  Cilantro  mint green chilli for chutney 
Chat masala-  one teaspoon 
 
How to Make It 
1.      Mix the puffed rice, peanuts, potato, onion, tomato, coriander and green chilies together in a large bowl.
2.      Add the tamarind chutney or mint coriander green chutney according to your own taste preferences (that's the beauty of Bhelpuri)!
3.      Mix the entire contents of the bowl well.
4.      Garnish with plenty of sev and papdi. Serve and eat immediately.
 
 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories