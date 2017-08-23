Popular Indian street food recipe from Masala Art

Bhelpuri is very popular street food in India This is low fat nutritious delicious puffed rice appetizer in India and Masala Art is here to show us how to make it!

1. Puffed rice (kurmura/murmura) - 3 cup

2. Nylon sev- 1 cup

3. Roasted masala chana dal- 1/2 cup

4. Roasted peanut -1/2 cup

5. Puris crisp 10-12

6. Onion - one big chopped

7. Potatoes - two chopped

8. Green chillies -five medium. Fine chop

9. Tomato - one big chopped

10. Mango-- half cup

11. Tamarind chutney -four tablespoons

12. Green chutney - two tablespoons

13. Lemon juice - To taste

14. Cilantro mint green chilli for chutney

Chat masala- one teaspoon

How to Make It

1. Mix the puffed rice, peanuts, potato, onion, tomato, coriander and green chilies together in a large bowl.

2. Add the tamarind chutney or mint coriander green chutney according to your own taste preferences (that's the beauty of Bhelpuri)!

3. Mix the entire contents of the bowl well.

4. Garnish with plenty of sev and papdi. Serve and eat immediately.

