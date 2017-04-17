Plan the perfect Mother's Day

Our Mothers are some of the most special people in our lives. These are the women who literally brought you into this world, nurtured you, your number one supporter deserves to be celebrated. With that being said, here are a few events going on in the DMV area for you and your mother to spend this wonderful day together.

Mother's Day Tea and Flower-Arranging workshop : Did some say tea time? What better way to celebrate your mom than by crafting her a bouquet of flowers! 1:: Did some say tea time? What better way to celebrate your mom than by crafting her a bouquet of flowers! The Tudor Place Historic House and Garden is hosting a lesson from a professional floral designer to craft elegant arrangements followed by an afternoon tea time in the Victorian Dower House.

Mother's Day Brunch: Brunch is definitely a must on must Sundays but most restaurants have a Mother's day special. 2:Brunch is definitely a must on must Sundays but most restaurants have a Mother's day special. 701 Restaurant is having a Mother's Day brunch special with live jazz, a three-course menu and outdoor seating overlooking the Navy Memorial fountains. For dessert one of the items on the menu is Red Velvet Macaroons, can you say yum?

Mother's Day Cruise on the Potomac: Now if you really want to do Mother's Day in style, enjoy a brunch on the 3:Now if you really want to do Mother's Day in style, enjoy a brunch on the Odyssey cruises ! There are two Mother's Day cruises, one from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, a delicious meal, and the best service along with amazing views.

T he Family Reunion Murder Mystery Dinner: This isn't your garden variety dinner party. Bring mom along for a three- course meal, a classic "who done it"mystery and end the night dancing away to DJ-spun tunes at 4:This isn't your garden variety dinner party. Bring mom along for a three- course meal, a classic "who done it"mystery and end the night dancing away to DJ-spun tunes at the Clinton Center.

Muse Paint Bar: Visit 5:Visit Muse paint bar to bring the inner artist out of you and your mom. There are painting sessions starting at 11 a.m. and continue all throughout the day until 6 p.m.

A Jazzy Mother's Day Celebration: This 6:This Jazzy Mother's day brunch honors mother's through the soulful sounds of jazz by Karlton Jackson, gospel by DJ Mike Hall and a variety of other tributes. Celebrate that special woman with this lovely celebration, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

