P.F. Chang's black pepper chicken recipe

Black pepper chicken is delicious, healthy, and easy to make! Thanks to P.F. Chang's for this recipe!

SAUCE

Ingredients

-1/4 cup oyster sauce

-1/4 cup soy sauce

-1 tbsp sugar

-1/8 cup rice wine

-1 cup chicken stock

-1 tbsp water

-1 tsp cornstarch

Directions

1) Mix together until completely dissolved. Set aside.

MARINADE

Ingredients

-chicken breast

-1 egg

-1/4 cup vegetable oil

-2 tbsp cornstarch

-salt & pepper

Directions

1) Thinly slice the chicken breast and set aside.

2) Combine all ingredients.

3) Marinade the chicken for 20 minutes.

WOK

Ingredients

-1 onion, diced

-1 bell pepper,

-diced minced garlic

-minced ginger

Directions

1) In a hot saute pan, bring water to boil and simmer chicken for 1 minute. Drain.

2) In a clean saute pan, heat vegetables and aromatics. Stir fry until vegetables are vibrant in color and aromatics are fragrant.

3) Add chicken and sauce until chicken is glazed. Serve with rice.

