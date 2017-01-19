Patriotic popcorn recipe for National Popcorn Day

Want to celebrate the Inauguration but don't want to leave the comfort of your house? Celebrate with this patriotic popcorn recipe & livestream all the events on WUSA9 and on our mobile app!
Ingredients
Wax paper
2 (2.75 ounce) bags popped kettle corn
2 cups white chocolate chips
2 cups red, white and blue M&Ms
Red, white and blue sprinkles
Instructions
Cover a baking sheet with wax paper.
Pop kettle corn in microwave according to package directions and spread out on prepared baking sheet. Remove any unpopped kernels.
Place white chocolate chips in a large ziploc bag and microwave for 2 minutes, in 30 second intervals, squeezing the bag each time to help the chocolate melt.
Once the white chocolate chips are melted, cut a small corner off the bottom of the ziploc bag and drizzle melted white chocolate over popcorn.
Top with M&Ms and sprinkles.
Let chocolate set up and serve.
Recipe thanks to Six Sisters
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs