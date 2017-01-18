Over 120 local restaurants will donate their funds to charity this weekend

(Washington, DC) While the nation’s capital hosts inauguration weekend, 124 local hospitality businesses are making a statement of love, compassion and community by donating proceeds from the weekend to local charities. Washington, DC’s thriving service industry organized together to give generously from their profits to local service organizations.
The diversity of participating venues is as dynamic as the DMV itself, from restaurants like Bad Saint, District Distilling Co. and Oyamel to shops and retailers like Scissor & Comb Salon, Logan Hardware and Glen’s Garden Market. Visitors and residents are encouraged to dine, drink and shop at the participating businesses this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and beyond.
All Is Service DC is an initiative of 124 venues city wide that are donating to causes as diverse as women’s health, the arts, LGBTQ issues, homelessness, food access, support for the local migrant community and the environment. The message has been positively overwhelming: DC’s service industry welcomes all for an opportunity to give back.
All In Service DC is the brainchild of two local service industry professionals inspired to give more to the community.
“We put out the call and DC’s hospitality community responded,” says Alaina Dyne, co-creator of All In Service DC. “Giving back is not just about being generous with your dollars, it is also about being generous with your attention to others. We look forward to opening our doors and attending to all for the inauguration weekend.”
“All In Service DC celebrates DC’s diversity by giving back to local organizations that keep our community thriving,” says, Amanda Carpenter co-creator of All In Service DC. “This project is about pulling together as a community. We are proud of the statement All In Service DC makes: Washington, DC is an amazing place to live, work, dine and drink because we care about our community.”
The project is led by an all-woman team of organizers: Amanda Carpenter, Alaina Dyne, Sarah Massey and Farrah Skeiky with support from Cherry Blossom Creative and Elsie Dwire Photo & Design.
The participating venues are:
1. Bad Saint
2. Righteous Cheese
3. Boqueria
4. Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen
5. China Chilcano
6. Jaleo DC
7. Jaleo Crystal City
8. Jaleo Bethesda
9. Oyamel
10. Zaytinya
11. Beefsteak Dupont
12. Beefsteak Foggy Bottom
13. Beefsteak Tenleytown
14. Rose’s Luxury
15. Glen’s Garden Market
16. Logan Hardware
17. 5th Street Ace Hardware
18. Celadon Spa
19. Redwood Restaurant and Bar
20. Matine
21. Each Peach Market
22. Odd Provisions
23. Satellite Room
24. Baklava Couture
25. Brookland's Finest Bar & Kitchen
26. Fiddleheads Salon
27. Kapnos
28. Homestead
29. Granville Moores
30. Timber Pizza
31. The Still Point Wellness Spa
32. The Bird
33. Willow
34. Fiddleheads Salon
35. Ivy and Coney
36. Lighthouse Yoga Center
37. Parlour Salon
38. Ice Cream Jubilee
39. Pleasant Pops
40. El Camino
41. 1905
42. Kingfisher
43. Duplex Diner
44. Del Campo
45. Fig & Olive
46. Himitsu
47. Driftwood Kitchen
48. Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana
49. Denizens Brewing Co
50. One Eight Distilling
51. Graffiato
52. The Looking Glass Lounge
53. Toki Underground
54. Cork Market & Tasting Room
55. Cork Wine Bar
56. Via Umbria
57. Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.
58. Mellow Mushroom
59. Smith Commons
60. Penn Social
61. New Columbia Distillers
62. Scissor & Comb Salon
63. RareSweets
64. District Distilling Co.
65. Cotton and Reed
66. Kapnos Kouzina
67. The Potter's House
68. Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Spa
69. 2 Birds, 1 Stone
70. Doi Moi
71. Estadio
72. Proof
73. Slim's Diner
74. Petworth Citizen
75. Thip Khao
76. Beuchert's
77. Room 11
78. Mandu
79. The Gibson
80. Tryst
81. Tryst @ The Phillips
82. The Diner
83. The Coupe
84. Open City
85. Open City@ The National Cathedral
86. Suns Cinema
87. Maple
88. Bourbon
89. The Queen Vic
90. Breadsoda
91. Chez Billy Sud
92. Marvin
93. American Ice Co.
94. Bar Pilar
95. Cafe Saint-Ex
96. Grand Central
97. Declaration
98. Teddy & The Bully Bar
99. Lincoln
100. DGS Delicatessen
101. Ventnor Sports Cafe
102. Momofuku CCDC
103. Commissary
104. Grillfish
105. Logan Tavern
106. The Pig
107. Lost Sock Roasters
108. The Wonderland Ballroom
109. Miss Pixie's Furnishings & whatnot
110. Sudhouse DC
111. Lost & Found
112. The Escape Lounge
113. Dino’s Grotto
114. PAX Apothecary
115. Violet Boutique
116. Kapnos Taverna
117. Old Blue BBQ
118. Locale Workspace
119. Republic Restoratives
120. Jos. A. Magnus & Co.
121. Zeke’s Coffee DC
122. Purple Patch Restaurant
123. Lou’s City Bar
124. Acre 121
Press release from Sarah-Massey Media
