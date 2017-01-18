Over 120 local restaurants will donate their funds to charity this weekend

Credit: Washington Post

(Washington, DC) While the nation’s capital hosts inauguration weekend, 124 local hospitality businesses are making a statement of love, compassion and community by donating proceeds from the weekend to local charities. Washington, DC’s thriving service industry organized together to give generously from their profits to local service organizations.

The diversity of participating venues is as dynamic as the DMV itself, from restaurants like Bad Saint, District Distilling Co. and Oyamel to shops and retailers like Scissor & Comb Salon, Logan Hardware and Glen’s Garden Market. Visitors and residents are encouraged to dine, drink and shop at the participating businesses this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and beyond.

All Is Service DC is an initiative of 124 venues city wide that are donating to causes as diverse as women’s health, the arts, LGBTQ issues, homelessness, food access, support for the local migrant community and the environment. The message has been positively overwhelming: DC’s service industry welcomes all for an opportunity to give back.

All In Service DC is the brainchild of two local service industry professionals inspired to give more to the community.

“We put out the call and DC’s hospitality community responded,” says Alaina Dyne, co-creator of All In Service DC. “Giving back is not just about being generous with your dollars, it is also about being generous with your attention to others. We look forward to opening our doors and attending to all for the inauguration weekend.”

“All In Service DC celebrates DC’s diversity by giving back to local organizations that keep our community thriving,” says, Amanda Carpenter co-creator of All In Service DC. “This project is about pulling together as a community. We are proud of the statement All In Service DC makes: Washington, DC is an amazing place to live, work, dine and drink because we care about our community.”

The project is led by an all-woman team of organizers: Amanda Carpenter, Alaina Dyne, Sarah Massey and Farrah Skeiky with support from Cherry Blossom Creative and Elsie Dwire Photo & Design.

The participating venues are:

Press release from Sarah-Massey Media

