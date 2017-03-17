Outdoor essentials for spring

Mother and Daughter in Front of Tree With Blossom. Courtesy: Thinkstock (Photo: Digital Vision., (c) Digital Vision.)

With Spring right around the corner, lifestyle and parenting influencer, Amanda Rodriquez shares a few great items that are sure to be huge hits this coming season.

Mosquito season actually begins in just two weeks across the country and each year DC ranks as one of the top areas for mosquitoes. PARA’KITO is the perfect, wearable accessory this spring and summer

All natural mosquito repellent

Wearable, each pellet lasts for 15 days!

Safe for pregnant women and children

A new way to play fetch with your favorite four-legged friend is with Petmate’s Chuck It! Launcher . This lacrosse style basket allows throwing and catching, plus hands-free, slobber-free pickup!

We’re just a few weeks away from April showers so you’ll definitely want one of Shed Rain’s durable, most innovative umbrellas! The line as everything from compact, stick and golf umbrellas with many different patterns and colors for everyone! A family owned business, made here in the U.S.

And last but not least here are a few great kids items for outdoor picnics and BBQ's including:

Primetime’s Super Storm Soakers - one of the largest water blasters on the market.

American Plastics’ My Very Own Grill – great for little kids who want to feel like they’re a part of the cooking experience at family and friends BBQs.

Space Scooter – fun for kids but also adults! The scooter features a patented design that is faster than a traditional kick scooter and an easier transportation vehicle than a bike, Space Scooter® is propelled forward by an up and down teeter-totter motion, the key feature of its unique design.

Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more articles like this!

© 2017 WUSA-TV