Oscar Nominee's List

Award season is upon us and the Oscars are right around the corner!

Here is a list of the nominee's:

Best Movie:

ARRIVAL,

FENCES,

HACKSAW RIDGES,

HELL OR HIGHWATER,

HIDDEN FIGURES,

LION,

LA LA LAND,

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA,

MOONLIGHT

Best Actor:

CASEY AFFLECK,

ANDREW GARFIELD,

RYAN GOSLING,

VIGO MORTINSEN,

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Best Actress:

ISBAELLE HUPPERT,

RUTH NEGA,

NATALIE PORTMAN,

EMMA STONE,

MERYL STREEP

Best Director:

DENIS VILLENEUVE,

MEL GIBSON,

DAMIEN CHAZELLE,

KENNETH LONERGAN,

BARRY JENKINS

Best Animated Film:

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS,

MOANA,

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI,

THE RED TURTLE, ZOOTOPIA

Best Score:

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Supporting Actor:

MAHERSHALA ALI

JEFF BRIDGES,

DEV PATEL,

MICHAEL SHANNON

Best Supporting Actress:

VIOLA DAVIS,

NAOMI HARRIS,

NICOLE KIDMAN,

OCTAVIA SPENCER,

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

