TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
Health Check 12 Report: Alzheimer's Disease
-
Former Friendship Collegiate basketball star overcomes tragedy
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
School system faces complaint about ad
-
Large Monster Fish captured and released
-
Some people are already planning for the next eclipse
-
Timelapse: Total solar eclipse hits Oregon
-
Several families could be evicted from apartments in Temple Hills
More Stories
-
2 suspicious packages investigated near White House,…Aug 22, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
-
Priest takes leave after disclosing past in the Ku Klux KlanAug 22, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
-
Anger erupts after violations force 100 to vacate…Aug 22, 2017, 7:00 a.m.