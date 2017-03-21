Organic clean eating chicken lettuce wraps recipe

ANNAPOLIS, MD-May 15: The Minced Pork Lettuce Wraps at Preserve Restaurant in historic downtown Annapolis. (Photo by Scott Suchman/For the Washington Post) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2015 The Washington Post)

It's spring cleaning time which means it's also time to clean your health habits! Get into a detox mode with these delicious organ and gluten free lettuce wraps!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Chicken breast tenderloins

1 large head butter, bibb or Boston lettuce, washed, dried and leaves separated

2 large avocadoes

1/2 cup natural salsa (no added sugar, I use Green Mountain Gringo.)

1/2 teaspoon Pink Himalayan salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon coconut oil

DIRECTIONS:

Wash, dry and separate the leaves of 1 large head of Boston, Bibb or butter lettuce. I used Boston lettuce but any large leaf lettuce that you enjoy will work. Set aside.

Pat chicken tenders dry. Season chicken breast tenderloins with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add coconut oil to very hot skillet and then add chicken. Immediately reduce heat to medium and sauté for 8-10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink in the middle. Be sure to turn chicken and check often to prevent burning. When cooked, remove from skillet and chop chicken into 1″ pieces.

In a small bowl, mash the flesh of two avocados with a fork until just creamy. Spread avocado into each piece of lettuce. This will make about 8 wraps. Equally distribute chicken onto the lettuce wraps and top with natural salsa to taste.

