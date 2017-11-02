Newest [solidcore] location in DC celebrates veterans

Muscular man doing push ups against blue sky (Photo: Ammentorp Photography)

One of the most sought after gym memberships in the DMV is [soldicore] and on Saturday, November 4th they are opening their sixth DC location near The Navy Yard . (November 4th also happens to be [soldicore]’s 4th anniversary)

Founder and CEO Anne Mahlum is celebrating the new location and anniversary in a very special way, by having [soldicore] meet the hardcore. Mahlum is hosting “Workout for the Warriors” on Friday, November 3rd at 11:00 am with local veterans and [soldicore] staff.

They are taking on the “Sweatlana” machine for 50 minutes. All proceeds from the sweat session and classes held on November 4th at the Washington Navy Yard studios will go to the Special Forces Charitable Trust and United States Army Ranger Association.

