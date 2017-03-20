New spring menu at CAVA!

Fresh ingredients, amazing food and even more delicious juices, DC residents can't get enough of CAVA and their numerous options! The food chain announced today that they are continuing to use their locally sourced ingredients and seasonal options to bring you a new batch of flavors for spring!

Drinks:

UNSWEETENED BLACK TEA / Perfect for every season.

GINGER + LIME TURMERIC TONIC / Lime, meet ginger and turmeric. Three low-key ingredients blend for high-key flavor fusion.

GRAPEFRUIT + MINT RASPBERRY SHRUB / Bowl, pita, or salad — this is the punchy sip you’ll want alongside every meal.

STRAWBERRY MINT LIME JUICE / Sweet, tart, and refreshing — it’s everything you want in a springtime beverage.

HIBISCUS GREEN TEA / Hibiscus envelops you. Green tea soothes you. Together, they’re deep flavor defined.

CARROT GINGER LEMONADE / Subtle hints of ginger add dimension to this tangy, fresh warm-weather staple.

Roasted Veggies:

ZUCCHINI, BROCCOLI, AND RAINBOW CARROTS / Seasoned with coriander and cumin, this veggie trio delivers on color, flavor, AND balance.

Dressing:

SPICY LEEK DRESSING / Smoky charred leeks and a kick of Harissa make for earthy, multi-dimensional flavor.

Soup:

CARROT GINGER SOUP / Heightened with ginger, this bright soup promises bold flavor in every spoonful.

Toppings:

SUMAC RADISHES / Vibrant color and springtime crunch, brought to life by sumac and a squeeze of lemon.

