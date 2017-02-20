New Orleans inspired granola recipe

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery shares his heart healthy recipe for Gras Nola as a great way to start the day. This recipe has oats, almonds, raisins, sugar, spice and everything nice!
Heart Healthy GrasNola
Ingredients
8 cups Oats, preferably gluten-free
2 cups Pecan pieces (toasted)
1 cup Pumpkin seeds
4 tablespoons Butter, Unsalted, Cold
.5 cup All Purpose Flour
.25 cup Light brown sugar
.5 teaspoon Kosher Salt
2/3 cup Honey, Orange Blossom
1 each Orange, Zest of the orange
2 teaspoons Vanilla extract
.5 cup Cranberries, dried
Directions:
1. Set the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Toast the oats, pecans and pumpkin seeds for 10 to 12 minutes, then remove and cool.
3. Spray a sheet pan with non-stick spray. In a food processor combine the butter, flour, sugar and salt and pulse until mixture is coarse crumbs.
4. Add that to a large mixing bowl, with the oat/nut mixture.
5. Add the honey, orange zest and extract together and pour over the top and fold with a spatula until coated.
6. Sprinkle the mixture onto the sprayed sheet pan and place in the oven stirring every 5 minutes, for 15 to 20 minutes.
