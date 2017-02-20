WUSA
Close

New Orleans inspired granola recipe

Alexis Battle, WUSA 3:30 PM. EST February 20, 2017

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.  Chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery shares his heart healthy recipe for Gras Nola as a great way to start the day. This recipe has oats, almonds, raisins, sugar, spice and everything nice! 

 

Heart Healthy GrasNola

Ingredients

8 cups                          Oats, preferably gluten-free

2 cups                          Pecan pieces (toasted)

1 cup                           Pumpkin seeds

4 tablespoons              Butter, Unsalted, Cold

.5 cup                          All Purpose Flour

.25 cup                        Light brown sugar

.5 teaspoon                  Kosher Salt

2/3 cup                        Honey, Orange Blossom

1 each                          Orange, Zest of the orange

2 teaspoons                 Vanilla extract

.5 cup                          Cranberries, dried

Directions:

1.  Set the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.  

2.  Toast the oats, pecans and pumpkin seeds for 10 to 12 minutes, then remove and cool.

3.  Spray a sheet pan with non-stick spray. In a food processor combine the butter, flour, sugar and salt and pulse until mixture is coarse crumbs.

4.  Add that to a large mixing bowl, with the oat/nut mixture.

5.  Add the honey, orange zest and extract together and pour over the top and fold with a spatula until coated. 

6.  Sprinkle the mixture onto the sprayed sheet pan and place in the oven stirring every 5 minutes, for 15 to 20 minutes.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories