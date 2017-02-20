New Orleans inspired granola recipe

muesli (Photo: Dusan Zidar)

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery shares his heart healthy recipe for Gras Nola as a great way to start the day. This recipe has oats, almonds, raisins, sugar, spice and everything nice!

Heart Healthy GrasNola

Ingredients

8 cups Oats, preferably gluten-free

2 cups Pecan pieces (toasted)

1 cup Pumpkin seeds

4 tablespoons Butter, Unsalted, Cold

.5 cup All Purpose Flour

.25 cup Light brown sugar

.5 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2/3 cup Honey, Orange Blossom

1 each Orange, Zest of the orange

2 teaspoons Vanilla extract

.5 cup Cranberries, dried

Directions:

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Toast the oats, pecans and pumpkin seeds for 10 to 12 minutes, then remove and cool.

3. Spray a sheet pan with non-stick spray. In a food processor combine the butter, flour, sugar and salt and pulse until mixture is coarse crumbs.

4. Add that to a large mixing bowl, with the oat/nut mixture.

5. Add the honey, orange zest and extract together and pour over the top and fold with a spatula until coated.

6. Sprinkle the mixture onto the sprayed sheet pan and place in the oven stirring every 5 minutes, for 15 to 20 minutes.

