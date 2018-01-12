Photo courtesy of esaontherise.com (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Two years ago plans were put in place to build an entertainment arena in Ward 8 of D.C. Construction is now underway, and doors are expected to open this fall.

"This has been a long time coming for us," says Greg O'Dell, CEO and President of Events DC. "It's going to be a catalyst for this community...We're going to see lots of jobs here and a whole new destination." That destination will house entertainment events such as basketball, boxing, and concerts.

Building this arena has been a labor of love. A quarter of the workers on the project are from Wards 7 and 8. Almost $9 million has been contracted to those areas for business ventures. "That's really what this is about- creating opportunities for people and then ultimately great experiences," says O'Dell.

One of those experiences is bound to be a Mystics game. The women's basketball team will call the structure home. "It's huge for the WNBA moving forward, and it's huge for this community," says Natasha Cloud, guard for the Washington Mystics. "We're definitely going to have a home court advantage, so we're super excited to have this arena." The stage has been set for many winners to come.

