New D.C. restaurant "The Salt Line" makes Johnnycakes

Markette is in the Great Day kitchen with NKOTB (New Kitchens On The Block) as Chef Kyle Bailey makes JohnnyCakes with whitefish, honeyed creme fraiche, and smoked trout roe.

WUSA 1:43 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

