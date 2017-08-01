National Night Out: building relationships between community and police
Meaghan chats with Edred McNair of the Kettering Civic Foundation about 'National Night Out,' an event dedicated to improving the relationships between Prince George's County police and civilians.
WUSA 12:33 PM. EDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Woman, 2 kids found in creek in Ashburn
-
Brother of Fairfax prosecutor badly bullied
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Hackers taking you for a ride
-
Bodies found believed to be Va. missing mom, kids
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Sex assault victims struggle to come forward
-
HS senior making a name in sneaker business
-
Verify: Is it a law for headlights to be on when windshield wipers are in use?
More Stories
-
Bodies of missing Va. woman & 2 kids possibly found in creekJul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Alexandria sudden death investigation underwayAug. 1, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Body of Texas vacationer found buried on Maryland beachAug. 1, 2017, 9:21 a.m.