Must-have back to school gadgets for parents

Worried father looking at smart phone (Photo: Kerkez, KerkezPhotography.com)

Back to school can be hard for kids but it can also be hard for parents. Here is a list of the must-have back to school gadgets to make parents life easy from Great Day's favorite tech expert Steve Greenberg.

MyQ Garage from Chamberlain – Greenberg says for more than 70% of kids around the country, the garage is the main point of entry/exit to and from their home. This school year, parents can use MyQ Garage from Chamberlain to better keep track of the comings and goings of their kids by receiving smartphone alerts when the garage door opens or closes, letting you know when the kids leave for school or return home from practice.

TrackR — Keeping track of your child’s items is easy this back-to-school season with TrackR pixel. By attaching a TrackR pixel to all of your children’s valuables — backpacks, wallets, laptops, etc. — you are employing a little memory butler to keep track of all of their stuff. This not only frees up space and time for you to focus on other obligations, but it also gives you peace of mind knowing that your children’s belongings will always be accounted for says Greenberg.

Witti Beddi Glow Intelligent Alarm Clock – The BEDDI Glow is an intelligent alarm clock with a wake up light. With BEDDI Glow you can wake up naturally with sunrise simulating light, listen to your favorite music from Spotify or Apple Music, and customize your settings through the free mobile app. The high quality Bluetooth speaker can play your favorite music while the two charging USB ports can keep your devices fully charged for the day ahead. And Greenberg says BEDDI Glow can inform you of real time traffic and weather updates.

Professor Einstein — Meet Professor Einstein by Hanson Robotics : The amazingly expressive robot who trains your brain and teaches your kids science. He connects to the cloud and interacts dynamically with an iPad or Android tablet to talk with your kids and share his passion for science says Greenberg.

Red Cooper Flipwich – When school starts parents need snacks for their kids. Flipwich is the answer. This easy-to-use stovetop grill and press sandwich and Panini maker features twin chambers to create a sealed environment for cooking faster and easier, according to Greenberg.

WOW Cup — Greenberg says WOW cup is the best won’t spill container– perfect for when you're packing those lunch boxes. Drink through gentle sucking without the need to press buttons, move levers, or sip on straws and spouts.

