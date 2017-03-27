Muslim Women's Day: 3 ways to raise awareness

teamwork (Photo: MOHD KHAIRI IBRAHIM)

1. Amplify the voices of Muslim women in your social feeds. Reblog, RT, and share their stories and personal messages today.

2. Share the experiences of Muslim women. You'll see these stories, images, and videos publish across our site and many others today — highlight the ones that resonate with you.

3. Participate in the conversation. Use the #MuslimWomensDay hashtag to take part in the discussion going on all day long (and hopefully well into the future). The combatting of stereotypes and of hate starts with discourse first and foremost.

