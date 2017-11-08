Muscle Meal: Fall Arugula, Spinach, and Bread Pudding

Eating foods to help gain muscle while working out is key to maintaining an excellent figure and Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist/Chef Elise has a bread pudding meal that is a "Muscle Meal".

"No one wants to eat egg whites everyday, you have to find that balance of getting your protein and nutrition in," says Chef Wims, aka "The Diva Chef".

She gives a few points to think about to diet and enjoy foods at the same time:

Eat a nice variety

Take in everything in moderation

Reward yourself for your consistency and dedication

Check out the "Muscle Meal" below to get started and check out www.elisewims.com to more information and recipes.

Great Day Washington Videos:



Fresh & fit foods with Celebrity Chef Elise

High Protein Fall Flavors with Chef Elise

Morning Chat with Hell's Kitchen's Chef Elise



Fall Arugula, Spinach and Bacon Bread Pudding

(You can't go wrong with a savory bread pudding! Perfect for Fall as it's reminiscent of a holiday stuffing meets breakfast casserole)

Ingredients:

8 Oz multi grain bread cubes

1Tbs olive oil

1/2 cup chopped shallots

4 slices of bacon chopped

8 Oz arugula and spinach blend

3/4 cup low-fat milk

1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock

3 large eggs whipped

2 Oz fontina cheese

Pam Spray

Directions:

1 Preheat oven to 400

2 Spray 4) 7 Oz ramekins with Pam spray

3 Arrange bread in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown and crusty 6 minutes

4 Heat oil in a non stick skillet, and add shallot, and bacon, cook until bacon is crisp, add greens and continue to cook until wilted.

5 Place bacon spinach mixture into bowl and add the rest of the ingredients reserving 1/2 of the cheese. Stir ingredients to combine and add bread.

6 Toss to coat evenly, and divide mixture among 4 ramekins, place on baking sheet and top with reserved cheese. Bake for 20 minutes until browned.

7 Serve immediately..

