The best Mother's Day breakfast in bed recipes

One of the easiest things to do for your mother on Mother's Day is to make her breakfast in bed. Whether you want sweet treats for the sweetest woman in your life or something on the savory side, these two recipes are simple to make and your mother is guaranteed to love them! A special shout out to Limor Suss for this great breakfast in bed recipes!

Homemade Mini Crispy Donuts:

Makes 12 doughnuts. One doughnut per serving.

(made with cinnamon flavored Pebbles cereal)

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 cups whole milk

• 3/4 cup Cinnamon Pebbles Cereal

• 2 cups cake flour

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 2 Tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Glaze:

• 1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

• 3 tablespoons “cereal” milk

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup Cinnamon Pebbles Cereal

Directions For the doughnuts:

1. Combine milk and Cinnamon Pebbles in a cereal bowl. Allow them to sit for 30 minutes. Strain out milk, measuring 3/4 cup for the doughnuts and reserving the rest for the glaze. (Discard cereal.)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray doughnut pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large mixing bowl, sift together cake flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Add reserved cereal milk, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Beat until just combined. Spoon doughnut batter in a gallon-size plastic zip top bag. Cut off a 1/2 inch piece from one corner. Pipe into each doughnut cup.

3. Bake 7-9 minutes or until the top of the doughnuts spring back when touched. Let cool in pan 4-5 minutes before removing.

For the glaze:

In a small bowl, stir together sugar, reserved cereal milk, and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved. Use immediately to glaze donuts.

Sprinkle top with Cinnamon Pebbles cereal. Serve immediately.

Savory Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

• Corn tortillas (or any small tortilla)

• Scrambled eggs

• Turkey sausage (or breakfast meat of choice)

• Salsa

• Cheese

• Cilantro

• Optional: avocado

Directions: Put all of the ingredients on a plate for mom in separate containers and let her assemble the perfect breakfast taco herself

