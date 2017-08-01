More than 19,000 volunteers are helping kids get back to school ready in Prince George's County
Meaghan talks to some of the community volunteers in Prince George's County about the summer events and donation drives taking place throughout August aimed to get children in need ready to go back to school.
WUSA 11:31 AM. EDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Woman, 2 kids found in creek in Ashburn
-
Bodies found believed to be Va. missing mom, kids
-
Hackers taking you for a ride
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Brother of Fairfax prosecutor badly bullied
-
Sex assault victims struggle to come forward
-
Verify: Is it a law for headlights to be on when windshield wipers are in use?
-
HS senior making a name in sneaker business
-
How to keep your home cool
More Stories
-
Bodies of missing Va. woman & 2 kids possibly found in creekJul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Alexandria sudden death investigation underwayAug. 1, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Body of Texas vacationer found buried on Maryland beachAug. 1, 2017, 9:21 a.m.