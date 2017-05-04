WASHINGTON - Paris Jackson, 19, daughter of the late great Michael Jackson, is set to star in her first feature-length film as an "edgy 20-year old" in a dark comedy produced by Amazon Studios, according to Deadline. The budding actress and only daughter to Michael has had several acting roles in TV prior to this.

Coincidentally, The King of Pop was around the same age, 20 years old, when he landed his first starring role in a feature film. It was the Scarecrow in 1978's The Wiz.

Co-starring in the untitled Amazon project are veteran silver-screen thespians Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton, Amanda Seyfried and David Oyelowo, who delivered a riveting portrayal of Dr. Marting Luther King, Jr. in 2015's Selma.

Nash Edgerton has been tapped to direct. Filming is currently underway for what the studio is calling the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project.

