Mom at the Movies: Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland riders as Cap'n Jack Sparrow

WASHINGTON - The happiest place on Earth just got a whole lot happier, especially for Pirates of the Caribbean fans, and that’s thanks to none other than Johnny Depp.

On Wednesday, the actor who reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the 5th installment of the successful film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters May 26 decided to make a surprise appearance at the Pirates ride at Disneyland in California.

Depp got all decked out in his costume, wig and makeup from the movies for the publicity stunt and joined a pirate scene with animated characters in the middle of the Disneyland ride. As he took on the persona of Captain Jack in a live scene, passengers unwittingly captured his performance on cell phone video.

The riders were totally caught off guard and didn’t realize it was really “thee” Johnny Depp until their boat had almost past him by! You can hear one passenger on the ride say, “It’s really Johnny Depp, you guys...” as she was casually enjoying the attraction. You can watch the video on Twitter in its entirety.

How fun is that? Have you ever seen a celebrity at an amusement park? The closest I’ve ever gotten was “Screech” from Saved by the Bell. And, yes, it was at that same Disneyland Park!

Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother of a rambunctious 3-year-old and avid movie lover. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9 am.

