Mom at the Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy 2 wins the weekend

WASHINGTON - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won the weekend box office with an impressive $145 million in ticket sales. The film will go down in history as the eighth biggest May movie arrival on record, according to comScore data obtained by The New York Times.

The view from the seats is just as nice, as fans rated the PG-13 movie four out of five stars on Fandango. The success of Guardians Vol. 2 comes a full three weeks before Memorial Day, which traditionally kicks off summer blockbuster season—the time when 40 percent of tickets are sold annually.

Moms of teenage boys will probably shell out money two or three times for their sons to go see the film while in theaters, as the story chronicles a familiar subject matter amongst adolescents: finding one's true self.

The escape thriller stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel and chronicles the adventures of main character Peter Quill (Pratt) and gang as he tries to unravel the mystery surrounding his parents. It's a perfect plot for the adventurous teenager who seeks both truth and a fantasy escape from chores and homework.

Guardians Vol. 2 came with high hopes as the original raked in an impressive $773 million in box office ticket sales.

Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother of a rambunctious 3-year-old and avid movie lover. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9 am.

© 2017 WUSA-TV