Cheeseburgers are always a fan favorite, no matter where you are. However, a full burger or even a slider can get you full very fast. These Mini Sirloin Cheeseburgers are a great alternative to the slider and are an adorable bite size. Thanks to the great folks at Susan Gage Catering company for this tasty and fun recipe!

Mini Sirloin Burgers on Toasted Brioche

Ingredients:

Ground sirloin 1 lb.

Peeled & grated red onion ¼ Cup

Whipping cream ½ Cup

Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper ¼ tsp.

Cheddar cheese, cut into thin 1 ½ inch squares 15 ea.

Brioche loaf, sliced ¼” thin and then in 1 ½” squares 1 each

Whole butter, melted 4 Tbsp.

Mayonnaise, mixed with 2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley 1 Cup

Canola oil 1 Tbsp.

Directions:

1. Gently combine the ground beef, grated onion, whipping cream, salt & pepper. Do not overmix.

2. Form the mini burgers into 1” by 1 ½” disks. Reserve in a refrigerator.

3. Brush the brioche squares generously with melted butter and toast on a baking sheet in a pre-heated 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Remove to a baking sheet or paper towel and cool to room temperature. To this point, you can prepare the mini burgers 1 day in advance.

4. Preheat the oven to 350-degrees. In a hot Teflon pan, use the oil and brown the mini burgers well on both sides. Remove them from the pan and place them on a baking sheet.

5. Place the mini burgers in the oven and cook to medium rare, about 10 minutes, and then remove from the oven. Place a slice of the cheddar cheese on top of the mini burger and return to the oven to melt the cheese and cook to your desired doneness. We recommend medium.

6. To serve, place a small dollop of the herbed mayonnaise on the toasted brioche and top that with the mini burger.

