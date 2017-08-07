Mike Isabella's traditional spanakopita recipe

Treat yourself to this delicious & traditional spanakopita recipe in the style of DC famous chef and RAMMY award winner Mike Isabella!

Ingredients

for the spinach and feta filling

16 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, stems trimmed, finely chopped

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

4 eggs

10.5 oz quality feta cheese, crumbled

2 tsp dill weed

Freshly-ground black pepper

For the crust

1 16 oz package The Fillo Factory Organic Dough (#4 pasty sheets), properly thawed (see tips above)

1 cup extra virgin olive oil, more if needed

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Before you begin mixing the filling, be sure the spinach is very well drained, and squeeze out any excess liquid by hand.

To make the filling: In a mixing bowl, add the spinach and the remaining filling ingredients. Stir until all is well-combined.

Unroll the phyllo (fillo) sheets and place them between two very lightly damp kitchen cloths.

Prepare a 9 1/2″ X 13″ baking dish like this one. Brush the bottom and sides of the dish with olive oil.

To assemble the spanakopita: Line the baking dish with two sheets of phyllo (fillo) letting them cover the sides of the dish. Brush with olive oil. Add two more sheets in the same manner, and brush them with olive oil. Repeat until two-thirds of the phyllo (fillo) is used up.

Now, evenly spread the spinach and feta filling over the phyllo (fillo) crust. Top with two more sheets, and brush with olive oil.

Continue to layer the phyllo (fillo) sheets, two-at-a-time, brushing with olive oil, until you have used up all the sheets. Brush the very top layer with olive oil, and sprinkle with just a few drops of water.

Fold the flaps or excess from the sides, you can crumble them a little. Brush the folded sides well with olive oil.

Bake in the 325 degrees F heated-oven for 1 hour, or until the phyllo (fillo) crust is crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven. Cut into squares and serve! Enjoy!

