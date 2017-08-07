Mike Isabella's peach phyllo pie recipe

Mike Isabella's delicious peach phyllo pie recipe is yours to try!





Peach filling

Ingredient

Yellow Peaches: 12 each

Vanilla Beans: 3 each

Corn Starch: 3 Tablespoons

Sugar: ½ Cup

Water: 1 Cup

Salt: To taste

Lemon Juice: 3 Tablespoons

Hazel Nuts: 2 Cups

Cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Allspice: ¾ teaspoon

Clove: ½ teaspoon

Method

1. Peel the peaches, remove the seeds and dice into approximately 1 centimeter pieces.

2. Mix the peaches with the salt, lemon juice, spices and nuts.

3. Bring the water, corn starch and sugar to a simmer. Whisk constantly and reduce until it forms a thick paste. Pour on top of the peaches.

4. Refrigerate mixture until cold. It should firm up.

Pie

Ingredients

Peach Pie Filling: 12 oz, divided into 2 oz portions

Phyllo dough #7: 6 Sheets

Melted Butter: 1 Cup

You will also need:

1 Paint brush

1 Large cutting board.

1 Clean towel

1 Cookie sheet

Method

1. Cut the phyllo dough into 4 equal strips on the longest side. Wrap the phyllo in the towel to keep it from drying and cracking.

2. Remove one sheet of phyllo and paint it with butter. Place a second sheet on top of the first. Paint the second sheet with butter and add a third sheet of phyllo.

3. Paint the top sheet of phyllo with butter and place one portion of peach mix at the bottom.

4. Take the bottom right corner and fold it diagonally up the long side to the left, making a triangle.

5. Continue to fold the triangle up and then across the phyllo dough maintaining a triangular shape.

6. When you have folded everything paint the top side with butter and lay on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Repeat with the remaining 5 portions.

8. Place the cookie sheet in the fridge and let set until the butter cools.

9. To cook, Place the cookie sheet in a preheated 350F oven. After 4 minutes flip each pie over and turn the cook tray around. Cook another 4-6 minutes until golden brown. Serve immediately.

