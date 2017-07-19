Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria supports lifelong mentorship
Meaghan speaks with Charles Wheeler, the executive vice president of 100 Black Men of America, Prince George's County, as well as former president Walter Kirkland, about the dealership's dedication to mentoring youth.
WUSA 11:43 AM. EDT July 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom charged with murder in toddler's death
-
Farmers and cows help catch carjacker
-
Dispatch: Boyfriend 1,000 miles away alerts police to Va. murder-suicide
-
Woman says she was sickened by Va. Chipotle
-
Prince George's Co. dominates BET's most affluent black community list
-
Big rigs, big risks: Are rear truck guards enough?
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
New camera targets Outer Loop Beltway speeders
-
Chipotle workers accused of racist comments during fundraiser
-
Health inspection reports after Sterling Chipotle health scare
More Stories
-
Man charged in Va. road rage shootingJul 19, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
-
Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee banJul 19, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
17-year-old fatally shot in Laurel, police sayJul 19, 2017, 6:16 a.m.