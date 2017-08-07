Meet the 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant who transformed his body in 1 year

Former Air Force pilot and Mr. Olympia contestant Otis Hooper went from sporting a 'Dad Bod' to a pro athlete physique in less than one year. He shares some of his best fitness tips and tricks with Markette and Montel.

WUSA 11:38 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories