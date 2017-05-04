(Photo: Kyle Ford, © 2017 Kyle Ford)

We are counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo and why not try to make your margarita the tiniest bit healthy with some green tea?

Here is our matcha margarita recipe:

Ingredients:

*1 oz. Cointreau

*2 oz. blanco tequila

*¾ oz. fresh lime juice

*½ bar spoon (1 tsp) matcha green tea powder

Directions:

Shake Cointreau, tequila, fresh lime juice and matcha in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

