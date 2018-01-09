Vinaigrette and ingredients, salad dressing with oil, vinegar and mustard (Photo: istetiana)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Registered Dietitian, Jessica Swift, shares her Matcha green tea and citrus salad dressing as a healthy, homemade option.

Matcha- Citrus Green Tea Salad Dressing

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

o ½ tsp matcha green tea powder

o 1 tsp warm water

o Salt and pepper to taste

o 1 clove garlic, minced

o 1 tsp honey

o ½ Orange , juiced and zested

o 3 Tbsp oil

o Dash of honey

Directions

Place matcha green tea powder and water in to a bowl. Mix well. Make sure there are no clumps.

Add garlic, honey, orange juice and zest, salt and pepper into the bowl. Mix well.

Drizzle in oil while continuing to whisk mixture.

Place a few tablespoons of dressing on a bottom of a large bowl.

Add your favorite salad ingredients and enjoy!

