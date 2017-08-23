Marsala Arts' traditional Indian cuisine to be featured at Arena Stage's community day

Chef Ajay Ramola gives Markette a preview of the diverse cuisines being offered at Arena Stage's Community Day, Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 12pm - 6pm. For more info: Call 202-488-3300 or visit ArenaStage.org.

WUSA 11:59 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories