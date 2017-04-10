Marinated salmon tartare recipe

Salmon tartare (Photo: JacquesPALUT)

Today we chatted with Baba Bar in Clarendon, a fantastic new eatery specializing in Balkan dishes new to the DMV. They taught us how to make one of their tasty creations, a marinated salmon tartare. Here's how you can make this dish yourself at home -- although we really suggest getting the real thing at Baba!

Ingredients :

1 Lbs Marinated Salmon

12 tbs. Ginger Lemon aioli

4 tbs. Red onion ( fine chop )

4 tbs. Capers

3 tbs. Kinoa cooked

2 pinch salt

1 Lemon (juice)

12 pcs. Rye bread sliced

Micro cress for garnish

Marinated Salmon

1/2 skinless salmon filet

3 beetroots, grated

1 lemon, juiced

1 oz. salt

1 oz. sugar

Method: In a plastic container put half of the beetroot. On top of that place the salmon filet. Season with salt and sugar, pour the lemon juice on top and cover with the remaining beetroot. Press down with your hands, cover the container, and leave in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Then, rinse filet with cold water and pat dry. Discard leftover beetroot. Cut the filet into pieces.

Ginger-Lemon Aioli

1 lemon, juiced

1 egg yolk

2 oz. ginger juice

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 oz. dijon mustard

6 oz. olive oil

1 oz. rice vinegar

1 oz. honey

1 oz. chipotle in adobo sauce

1 tbs. poppy seeds, toasted

Method: Blend all ingredients together, leaving out the olive oil and poppy seeds. Reduce the speed of your blender and slowly add the olive oil. Then fold in the poppy seeds. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Instructions :

In a large mixing bowl, combine the salmon, capers, red onion and salt. Then add the aioli and combine together. You can either toast the rye bread or grill it in the oven to be crispier. Divide the tartare on each piece of bread and flatten it slightly. Drizzle the lemon juice and olive oil and garnish with microcress.

