Margarita mule recipe

(Photo: Kyle Ford, © 2017 Kyle Ford)

We are counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo but if you’re not a tequila fan, you could opt for this margarita mule spin on the classic cocktail.

Ingredients:

*1 oz. Cointreau

*2 oz. blanco tequila

*1 oz. fresh lime juice

ginger beer

Directions:

Shake Cointreau, tequila, and fresh lime juice in a shaker with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass with a salt rim. Top with ginger beer and garnish with candied ginger.

And if you're really just not feeling the tequila an original Moscow mule cocktail is vodka, spicy ginger beer, and lime juice, garnished with a slice or wedge of lime and usually served in a copper mug, according to Wikipedia.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter &Instagram for more! Watch weekdays at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV