Making Hip-Hop history

Markette chats with Reese Waters and Dr. Dwandalyn Reece, curator with the National Museum of African American History and Culture about the about the history of Hip-Hop and the Kickstarter Campaign to produce the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap.

WUSA 12:54 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

