Make your wedding bloom with beauty using these tips and tricks from floral designer Erik Duran and designer Sandy Yi-Davis of Chic Weddings & Events! These do's and don'ts will help you design the wedding of your dreams.

DO: Be realistic. We all have that Pinterest board that is full of beautiful pictures of flower bouquets and table arrangements, however it's important to know your cost before falling in love with pictures. The average cost for flower bouquets are $125 and up, but you can still have that picture perfect flower arrangement by lowering the budget on table settings and centerpieces.

DON'T: Assume that labor and set up is included in the quote. Grab some friends and family and ask for help on your big day. Always ask before your big day if set up is included- never assume it already is.

DO: Ask the professional to utilize flowers that can give you the look you want without the high price and name. It's okay if your arrangement might not have the exact name as the one you found online, however it's smart to ask if you can get the look you want without the heavy cost.

DON'T: Assume that your venue allowed set up time for flowers unless you booked. Time is everything, and you don't want to be running around stressed on your big day. Call your venue and make sure there is time to set up the beautiful flower and table arrangements you dreamed of.

DO: Make sure to send your florist how many of each arrangement you will need. This means your personal flowers, the number of arrangements, the type of flowers for each type of table (long or round), and the arrangements for your ceremony location.

