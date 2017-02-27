Local Girl Scout cookie booths open through March 19

Girl Scouts are setting up cookie booths outside of local supermarkets and businesses, now through March 19. To locate a Girl Scout Cookie Booth, customers can download the cookie locator app on smartphone devices, or online using their zip code.

Customers can purchase their favorite varieties of cookies including: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, gluten-free Toffee Tastics, and the newest addition, Girl Scout S’mores, a tribute to 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Girl Scouts receive prizes for the amount of cookies they sell, but they also enjoy helping and giving back through charitable donations.

All proceeds remain in the local community to support the activities of Girl Scouts in the Greater Washington Region.

