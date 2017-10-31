Last minute DIY Halloween Makeup Tips

You’ve been watching YouTube video Halloween makeup tutorials for hours, but you always end up taking it all off and starting over. If you’re someone who struggles to perfect their makeup or you just want to try something new, take a look at these three easy and affordable looks by a local makeup artist you can master this Halloween at home!

Selah Barnes is a local makeup artist who visited us on Great Day this morning. She told us the biggest mistake people make when applying Halloween makeup is “they overthink it.” She says the looks are actually all very easy and you can even use makeup you already have in your everyday makeup bag.

Make sure you start with a general concept of what you want and stick with it! What's most important: HAVE FUN WITH YOUR HALLOWEEN MAKEUP!

LOOK ONE: UNDER THE SEA

WHAT YOU NEED: Fish nets OR tights, blue, green and purple eyeshadow (or any color mermaid you want to be), starfish and glitter confetti

WHERE YOU CAN FIND IT: If you don’t already have eyeshadow or fish nets, you can easily pick up both at your local drug store! The add ons can be found at Michaels craft store.

TIPS: Cut out your fish nets into a smaller square. Then, place the cut out over the area you’d like to shade and paint your shadow right over it! It will create the scaly look you see in the picture. Add starfish and glitter confetti if you want to add a unique touch. Fill in brow with color shadows and add a touch of colored lipstick that compliments the colors you choose for your mermaid.





LOOK TWO: Make it a 'Graveyard smash'

WHAT YOU NEED: White and black face paint, fine point paint brush and sponges

WHERE YOU CAN FIND IT: If you don’t already have these products, just stop by CVS or Rite Aid for the sponges/ make up brushes!

ALTERNATIVES: Instead of paint - just use eyeshadows!

TIPS: Use a really thin brush for shading and for painting on the teeth! Also use your black shadow from home to finish it off!

LOOK THREE: Be a hoot

WHAT YOU NEED: Black and white face paint, feathers and glue

WHERE YOU CAN FIND IT: Any Halloween store - like PartyCity, Total Party, etc - (or any place that carries Halloween makeup) and go to Michaels for feathers and additional props

ALTERNATIVES: Use brown, black and white eyeshadow face paint or cream eyeshadows!

TIPS: Stick on the feathers with eyelash glue (pop it right over the brow). Selah says it will not irritate you or your child’s face OR, more importantly, rip your brows off!

FINAL PRO TIP: Wear a black shirt to make your makeup stand out even more (Like Selah and her model's pictured below).

Happy Halloween!

