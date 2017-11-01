Lafayette Federal Credit Union's amazing mortgage deal
Henry Molina, Vice President of Business Development at Lafayette Federal Credit Union, explains how their holiday deal can save you three months of mortgage payments. For more information head to www.lfcu.org/holidaymortgage.
WUSA 11:29 AM. EDT November 01, 2017
