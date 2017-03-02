Peanut Butter Cups on White Plate. (Photo: Graeme Pitman)

These easy snacks & desserts on a ketogenic diet are an absolute lifesaver! Let us know how you like them!

Thanks to our resident digital girl Madeline Cuddihy for the tips and the recipes!

Bulletproof Coffee Pods Makes 48 coffee pods (since this recipe makes so much, you only have to make it like once a month or so!) Ingredients: 3/4 cup butter 1 1/2 cups of coconut oil 5 tbsp cocoa powder 3 doonks of stevia 1 1/2 tsp vanilla Directions: In a 1 quart glass measuring cup melt butter and coconut oil in the microwave. I usually melt it in 30 second increments, stirring between. Once fully melted, stir in cocoa powder, stevia and vanilla. Pour the liquid into two 24 cup mini cupcake pans. Place the pans into your freezer until solid. Then you can pop out the coffee pods using a knife and store them in a plastic bag in the freezer!

Almond Butter & Chocolate Fat Bombs Ingredients: 2 TBS coconut oil 2 TBS grassfed butter 4 TBS peanut butter 3 TSP cocoa powder 3 packets stevia 1 TSP vanilla extract 1.5 TBS cream cheese Directions: Mixed all together ingredient and put in the microwave for 30 sec & stir it very well and if need more dissolved put in the microwave again 15 to 30 sec then pour into mini cup cake size then put in the freeze at least 30 mins.

Bacon & Guacamole Fat Bombs

Ingredients (makes 6 servings / fat bombs):

½ large avocado (100 g / 3.5 oz)

¼ cup butter or ghee, softened at room temperature - you can make your own ghee (55 g / 2 oz)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small chili pepper, finely chopped

½ small white onion, diced (35 g / 1.2 oz)

1 tbsp fresh lime juice (~ ¼ lime)

freshly ground black or cayenne pepper

¼ tsp salt or more to taste (I like pink Himalayan)

1-2 tbsp freshly chopped cilantro

4 large slices bacon (120 g / 4.2 oz)

Directions: Preheat the oven to 190 C / 375 F. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Lay the bacon strips out flat on the baking paper, leaving space so they don't overlap. Place the tray in the oven and cook for about 10-15 minutes until golden brown. The time depends on the thickness of the bacon slices. When done, remove from the oven and set aside to cool down. Halve, deseed and peel the avocado. Place the avocado, butter, chili pepper, crushed garlic, cilantro and lime juice into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Pour in the bacon grease from the tray where you baked the bacon and mix well. Cover with a foil and place in the fridge for 20-30 minutes. Crumble the bacon into small pieces and prepare for "breading." Remove the guacamole mixture from the fridge and start creating 6 balls. You can use a spoon or an ice-cream scooper. Roll each ball in the bacon crumbles and place on a tray that will fit in the fridge.

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

(© 2017 WUSA)