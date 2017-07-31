Jose Andres Beefsteak 'burger' recipe

Craving a burger? Look no further than Beefsteak's incredible "beefsteak" tomato burger! Perfect for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike - this summer special is sure to be a crowd pleaser. (Plus we tried it and it was delicious)

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE PICKLED ONION

1/2 medium red onion, cut in half and then into thin half-moons (julienne)

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Pinch kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

FOR THE HERB DIJON MAYONNAISE

1 cup plain Just Mayo (may substitute another plant-based mayonnaise)

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons capers, rinsed and drained

1/2 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1/4 to 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 4 lemons)

Kosher salt, as needed

FOR THE SANDWICHES

3 brioche hamburger buns, toasted (see headnote)

1 large beefsteak tomato, blanched and peeled (see NOTE)

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

Extra-virgin olive oil

Flesh of 1 fairly firm avocado, cut into thin slices

Alfalfa sprouts

DIRECTIONS:

For the pickled onion: Place the onion in a medium-size heatproof bowl. Combine the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, thyme and black peppercorns in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring just to a boil, then pour over the onion, making sure it is submerged. Let it sit for 1 hour, then drain, reserving the liquid for another use, if desired.

For the herb Dijon mayonnaise: Whisk together the plant-based mayo, Dijon mustard, capers, parsley, dill and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Taste; season with salt as needed. You'll need a total of 6 tablespoons for the sandwiches; the rest can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

For the sandwiches: Spread each half of the bun with 1 tablespoon of the herb Dijon mayonnaise.

Cut three 3/4-inch slices from middle of the peeled tomato.

Place a slice of tomato on each bottom bun half. Season the tomato lightly with salt and pepper, then drizzle with a little oil. Top each portion with avocado slices, 2 tablespoons of the pickled onion and some alfalfa sprouts. Top with the remaining brioche bun halves.

