Join PGCPS for the 10,000 backpack challange

Join Prince George’s county Public Schools Back 2 School Fair Stuff-A-Bus 2017 and help PGCPS send 10,000 students back to school with a new backpack and supplies. All Stuff-A-Bus events are open to the public and all are welcome to join!.
School Supplies Needed!
Backpacks: red, blue, yellow or green
Elementary: wide-ruled composition books, crayons, glue sticks and #2 pencils
Secondary: college-ruled notebook paper, blue/black pens, highlighters and rulers
2017 Dates, Times & Locations
Tuesday, August 1
6:30 - 8:45pm
National Night Out @ Largo Plaza Shopping Center
10500 Campus Way South, Upper Marlboro
Saturday, August 5
11am – 3pm
Ivy Youth and Family Center
6118 Walton Avenue, Suitland
Saturday, August 12
11am – 3pm
Wegmans
9001 McHugh Drive, Lanham
Saturday, August 26
9:30am – 12:30pm
Prince George’s Stadium, Home of the Bowie Baysox
4101 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD
New this year: Families must register online in advance to receive free backpacks. Register now
Your donations will help kids in need get a successful start to the new school year.
Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find out what’s going on in the DMV!
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs