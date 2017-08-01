Join PGCPS for the 10,000 backpack challange

WUSA
Renee Peace Carr, WUSA 5:45 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

Join Prince George’s county Public Schools Back 2 School Fair Stuff-A-Bus 2017 and help PGCPS send 10,000 students back to school with a new backpack and supplies. All Stuff-A-Bus events are open to the public and all are welcome to join!.

 

School Supplies Needed!

Backpacks:  red, blue, yellow or green

Elementary: wide-ruled composition books, crayons, glue sticks and #2 pencils

Secondary: college-ruled notebook paper, blue/black pens, highlighters and rulers

 

2017 Dates, Times & Locations

Tuesday, August 1 

6:30 - 8:45pm

National Night Out @ Largo Plaza Shopping Center

10500 Campus Way South, Upper Marlboro

 

Saturday, August 5

11am – 3pm

Ivy Youth and Family Center

6118 Walton Avenue, Suitland

 

Saturday, August 12

11am – 3pm

Wegmans

9001 McHugh Drive, Lanham

Back-to-School Fair

Saturday, August 26

9:30am – 12:30pm

Prince George’s Stadium, Home of the Bowie Baysox

4101 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD

New this year: Families must register online in advance to receive free backpacks.  Register now

Your donations will help kids in need get a successful start to the new school year. 

