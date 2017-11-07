Job alert: Target is hiring seasonal team members

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2006 Getty Images)

If you’re looking for some spending money for holiday gift shopping, we have a job opportunity for you! Target is hiring seasonal team members at stores in Falls Church and Fairfax, Virginia. Shifts during the holidays are flexible and include days, evenings and overnight but you must be able to work on the weekends! You can also apply to extend for full-time employment.

Job offerings include:

Front end

Sales floor

Grocery

Food

Logistics/stock

Walk-ins can complete a paper or online application and be scheduled for future interview at a Target application event. The event is on Thursday, November 9 from 9:30am to 12pm at the Arlington Employment Center.

Some benefits are target merchandise discounts, competitive pay and flexible scheduling. Visit target.com/careers to learn more!

