Jazz Keyboardist Marcus Johnson performs live
Musical prodigies, Eli White and Drew Tilman join Marcus Johnson and Emerick Peace, President of the 100 Black Men of Prince George's County, to highlight how this local organization is helping develop and promote local talent.
WUSA 12:55 PM. EDT April 10, 2017
