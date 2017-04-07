International Champions Cup coming to FedEx Field

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Are you a soccer fan? This summer is your chance to see two of the greatest teams in the world face off against each other.

Manchester United will play FC Barcelona July 26th at FedEx Field for the International Champions Cup. The ICC is a friendly tournament spanning 3 weeks, and begins July 19th.

The ICC was created in 2012 by Relevent Sports; a sports venture firm founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and former New York Jets executive Matt Higgins. It's their mission to promote and grow the love of soccer. With eight of the world's elite teams taking part in this tournament, it should not be hard to fulfill this goal.

FC Barcelona won their last two league championships, and features Lionel Messi- one of the best players in the world. Manchester United has already won two tournament trophies this season, and is responsible for introducing the world to David Beckham. There are several talented players on the team now. Seeing these two go head to head is sure to be one of summer's highlights in the DMV. Don't miss it!

